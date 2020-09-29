|
|
|
HALL, Michael Stuart. Jan, Jade, Louise and Layla would like to thank everyone who came to say goodbye to Mike at Douglas Crematorium on September 18th. To Ken Faragher of Eric Faragher's Funeral Directors for his staff's empathy throughout. To Mike's brothers Andrew and Adrian Hall and cousins Casey Quane and Peter Crowe for accompanying Mike on his final journey. To Rev Grace Easthope for reading the Service and for the heartfelt and emotional Eulogy written by Mike's brother Andrew. To my brother Rob for holding my hand. The beautiful flowers supplied and designed by Susan Brew. Thank you to the loving care given to Mike by all the nurses from Hospice IOM in his final days at home in Peel where he wanted to be with his wife, daughters and granddaughter. Thank you to Peter and Sandra Faragher for the amazing food at The Marine Hotel in Peel. Thank you to everyone that has sent cards and flowers and for all the special notes that were left on Mikes memory tree which we will treasure forever. A huge thank you to Liz Kneen (the best Aunty in the world). Without your love and support in many ways we could never have got through each day. We will love you always Mike. Jan, Jade, Louise and Layla.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 29, 2020