Van - Renen. Peacefully on Friday 29th March 2019 at Hospice, Isle of Man, surrounded by his loving family. Michael aged 74 years of Beary Close, Peel. A Loving and wonderful husband to Sue, much loved dad to Frank and Michael, loving Grandad (Ganga), treasured brother to Jennifer and brother in law to Robin. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. The Funeral service will take place at Peel Cathedral on Thursday 4th April at 12noon followed by burial in Peel cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Hospice, Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP or Crossroads Care, Units B5 & B6 Eden Business Park, Cooil Road, Braddan, Isle of Man, IM4 2AY. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019