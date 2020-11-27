|
Warman. Michael (Mick) aged 86 years of Ramsey, passed away peacefully on Sunday 22nd November at Beaconsfield Nursing Home. Loving father of Paul and the late Michael, husband of the late Barbara, stepdad to Peter and Paul, Father in Law of Jacquie, and Grandad to Daniel, Charlotte, Victoria and Mya. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. The funeral service will take place at St. Paul's Church, Ramsey on Thursday 3rd December 2020 at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be made to the Manx Wildlife Trust. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ. Tel: 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 27, 2020