GAWNE. Peacefully on Wednesday 18th September 2019, Michael William aged 73 years of Keppel Road in Willaston. Beloved husband of Christine, dearly loved dad of Lisa, Nicholas and Stephen, loved father in law of Debra, Louise and Louise, much loved grandad of Valentina and Nico, a dear brother, brother in law and uncle. He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and neighbours. The funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Thursday 26th September at St Ninians Church in Douglas followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 20, 2019