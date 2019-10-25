|
|
|
GAWNE. Michael William. Christine, Lisa, Nicholas and Stephen would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the many very kind messages, cards and flowers received and for all donations made to Hospice Isle of Man; your love and support continues to be such a tremendous comfort. Thank you to all who attended and helped make such a beautiful and memorable service for Mike at St. Ninian's Church. A special thank you to all at Promenade Medical Centre, Hospice Isle of Man and the Chemotherapy team at Noble's Hospital for caring for Mike with time and compassion. Also, to Reverend John Coldwell and to Stephen and Maria at Kingswood Funeral Home for your excellent care and guidance.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 25, 2019