WOOD. Peacefully at his home in Braddan with his family on Monday 9 th November 2020 after a long illness very bravely fought. MICHAEL Mervyn in his 80 th year. Much loved and devoted Husband of Jillie. Dearest Dad of Fliss and the late Tanya. Adored Bapu of Ollie and Father in Law of Bob. Elder Brother of the late Peter, Uncle of Rebecca and Simon, Brother in Law of Liz.A service of celebration for Michael will be held at Kirk Braddan Church on Thursday 26 th November at 1.00pm Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired please to Hospice IOM, at the Strang, Braddan.All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 17, 2020