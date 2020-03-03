Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Cordwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Cordwell

Add a Memory
Mike Cordwell Obituary
CORDWELL. Mike. Suddenly at his home in London, on Friday 14th February. Loving father of Charlie and father in law of Adam, grandfather of Madeline. Much loved brother of Chris and brother in law of Amber, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am on Wednesday 11th March 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Friends of Robert Owen House. All enquiries please, to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -