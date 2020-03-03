|
CORDWELL. Mike. Suddenly at his home in London, on Friday 14th February. Loving father of Charlie and father in law of Adam, grandfather of Madeline. Much loved brother of Chris and brother in law of Amber, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am on Wednesday 11th March 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Friends of Robert Owen House. All enquiries please, to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
