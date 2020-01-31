|
Corris. On Saturday 25th January 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital after a long and courageous battle with illness, Mike aged 80 years formerly of Anagh Coar Road in Douglas, now re-united with his beloved wife Sadie, dearly loved dad of Michael, Sharon and Shaun, father in law of Emma, loving grandad of Kaan, Elise, Amelia and Holly, much loved brother of John and the late Claire and Doreen, brother in law of David, Billy and the late Olivia, a dear uncle and great uncle, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. "Finally at Peace". A service to celebrate Mike's life will take place at 10:45am on Friday 7th February at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Following the service all are welcome for refreshments at Douglas Golf Club. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 31, 2020