Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:45
Douglas Borough Crematorium
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Douglas Golf Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Corris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Corris

Add a Memory
Mike Corris Obituary
Corris. On Saturday 25th January 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital after a long and courageous battle with illness, Mike aged 80 years formerly of Anagh Coar Road in Douglas, now re-united with his beloved wife Sadie, dearly loved dad of Michael, Sharon and Shaun, father in law of Emma, loving grandad of Kaan, Elise, Amelia and Holly, much loved brother of John and the late Claire and Doreen, brother in law of David, Billy and the late Olivia, a dear uncle and great uncle, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. "Finally at Peace". A service to celebrate Mike's life will take place at 10:45am on Friday 7th February at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Following the service all are welcome for refreshments at Douglas Golf Club. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -