Corris. Mike. - Mike Jnr, Sharon, Shaun and families would like to thank the many people who joined us at Douglas Borough Crematorium to celebrate Dads life and also for the many condolences - lovely cards, flowers and many social media messages. To Rev Daniel Richards thank you for the lovely service really appreciated, huge thank you to Bernie May for a wonderful, memorable eulogy. Thank you to Uncle David, Jimmy Kelly, Bernie May, Kenny Blakemore, Peter Christian, Uncle John and Alan Philips for visiting Dad so often, especially over the last years, it meant so much to Dad and to us all to know what great friends he had. Thank you to Elder Grange and their fabulous nursing staff, to the Drs at Palatine Group Practice, the Ambulance Service. To A&E staff who went above and beyond, in particular Dr Alex, Fran Smith, Sharon Weir and Nurse Harrison, we will always be so grateful for your special care. Ward 6 and Jane, you and your staff were amazing thank you so much and Ward 7 staff so thoughtful and caring. Thanks to Steve, Maria and all at Kingswood Funeral Home. Thanks also to Sam and the staff at Douglas Golf Club for providing superb refreshments and a lovely environment to share memories of Dad with family and old friends. Finally thank you all for your generous donations to Hospice in Dads memory. Dads now at peace and back with Mum x
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 14, 2020