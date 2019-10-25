Home

Cowin. Nena, Julie, Geoff, Isla and Anabel wish to thank all those who attended Mike's funeral service and everyone that sent cards , flowers and messages of sympathy. Thank you to the Reverend Hooton, the organist and Eric Faragher Ltd for the funeral service and Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful flowers. Also sincere thanks to the staff on ward 8 at Noble's Hospital and at Marathon Court nursing home for the care they gave Mike. To all those that gave their support in so many ways it is much appreciated by all the family.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 25, 2019
