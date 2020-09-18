|
Sunday 13th of September 2020, peacefully at his home Glenfaba Road, Peel, Mike (formerly of the DOI). Loved husband of Jan, dearly loved dad to Jade and Louise, and extremely proud grandad to Layla. Loving son of Kath and the late Harry, and a dear brother and brother-in-law. He will be greatly missed by all his friends, family, and work colleagues at the DOI. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 10.45am on Friday 18th September 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice, Isle of Man, Strang. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: or Email: [email protected]
