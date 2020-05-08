|
RONEY. Joan and sons, Andrew, Jonathan, and Stephen and family would like to extend grateful and heartfelt thanks to all those who have supported and helped me care for husband. Mike, for so many years. Special thanks to my sisters-in-laws, Pearl Kelly and Brenda Kelly, and brothers, Bill and Kevin, for their unstinting help and support always; to Bert Quayle from Live at Home and Cath Quirk for their weekly visits. Immense gratitude also to Social Worker, Joanne Kneen, who did everything asked of her so efficiently and effectively; to Julie Wilson and the Community Nurses, there for me whenever called upon and for Andrea Marsden who has supported me since 2004 with professional advice and friendship. Special thanks to the wonderful Western Home Helps, led by Joanne McLean, whose daily care was second to none. I am grateful to all the staff of Castle View Nursing Home who looked after Mike recently with kindness, humour and compassion. Finally thanks to Andy Fishburne for conducting the Service of Interment with dignity and sensitivity at the graveside despite the rain; and to Simon Mellor and staff of David Lancaster, Funeral Directors, for easing my burden at a critical time with their kindness and efficiency. Lastly thank you to friends and neighbours for all the kind messages and flowers I have received and the donations to Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 8, 2020