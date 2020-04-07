Home

White (Chalkie) Jeanette, Lisa and Samuel, wish to thank all who attended Mike's funeral. Quite a thing in these trying times, many thanks to family especially (The boys). All our lovely friends for the kindness and support throughout Mike's illness. The lovely cards, flowers and donations. Heartfelt thanks to our amazing GP for all her care and understanding, all at Laxey clinic, the Greaves and Burns families. Thanks to all the doctors and staff at Noble's Hospital. Finally a sincere thanks to all at Hospice for their dedicated care.With thanks to Rev Nigel Cretney for a lovely service and Captain Stephen Carter for the personal eulogy of Mike's life. Also John Boyd for their thoughtful funeral arrangements, Mint at the Howstake for the excellent catering and Long's for the beautiful flowers.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 7, 2020
