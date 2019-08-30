|
Watterson, Mikey. Joan, Mike and family wish to express their sincere thanks for all messages of condolence, cards, letters and support received following their recent sad loss of Mikey. Special thanks to Reverend Peter Upton-Jones for leading a lovely celebration service for Mikey's life. Thank you to everyone who attended the service and celebration and grateful thanks to Bradda Glen Restaurant for the excellent catering. Finally, to Cringle and Co. Ltd for guidance and support with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 30, 2019