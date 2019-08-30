|
|
Cowley. Mildred (Milly) aged 91 years passed away peacefully in Noble's Hospital on the 22nd August 2019. Beloved wife of John. Dear mother of Brian and the late Alan and a loving mother-in-law of Margaret. Cherished nana and great nana. Funeral service and cremation will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium Glencrutchery Road, Douglas at 11.30am on Friday the 6th of September. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Ave, Onchan. Enquires please to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Manor House, Pulrose, Douglas Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 30, 2019