|
|
MAGEE. Mildred (Betty) Passed away peacefully at Beaconsfield on 7 February, 2020, aged 97 years. Loving wife of the late Jimmy, awesome Mother of Colin and Graham, devoted Granny of Rebecca, Ben, Jack, George and Caitlin, adoring Great Gran of Taylor, Ava and Frankie. And an amazing daughter/sister/auntie/cousin and friend. Loved and missed so very much by us all, but we know you are now at peace. Service at Douglas Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 21 February, followed by a celebration of Betty's long life at Talk of the Town, Nobles Park. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 18, 2020