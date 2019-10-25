|
STRINGER. on Friday 18th October 2019, peacefully at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Mildred (Milly) aged 98 years formerly of Surby. Beloved wife of the late Ron, much loved mum of Jean and mother-in-law of Howard. Dearly loved granny of Lucy and Christopher and granny-in-law of Billy and Leanne. A special 'Granny Milly' to Emily, Finlay, Theo, Thomas, Harry, Ronnie and Francesca. A Private funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 25th October. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 25, 2019