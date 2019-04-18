|
Milne, Moira Agnes passed away peacefully on Saturday 6th April 2019 in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Milne, loving aunt to Mike Higgins and Georgina Unsworth. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Thursday 25th April 2019 at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Douglas followed by interment at Douglas Borough Cemetery. Flowers most welcome. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be made to St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Hill Street, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 18, 2019