Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Moira Milne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moira Agnes Milne

Obituary Condolences

Moira Agnes Milne Obituary
Milne, Moira Agnes passed away peacefully on Saturday 6th April 2019 in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Milne, loving aunt to Mike Higgins and Georgina Unsworth. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Thursday 25th April 2019 at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Douglas followed by interment at Douglas Borough Cemetery. Flowers most welcome. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be made to St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Hill Street, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.