Moira (Oates) Gawne

Moira (Oates) Gawne Obituary
Gawne. Peacefully on Monday 29th July at Castle View Nursing Home, Moira, nee Oates, aged 90 years. Formerly of Ramsey. Loving wife of the late Jack. A much loved aunt, great aunt, and great great aunt. She will be missed by all her family and friends. The Funeral Service will take place at 2:00pm on Friday 9th August at St Olaves Church, Ramsey, followed by interment at Lezayre Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, can be sent to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 2, 2019
