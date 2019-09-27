Home

McCann. On Thursday 19th September 2019, peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas. Moira of Falcon Cliff Terrace, Douglas, loving wife of the late John, caring mum to Shaun, Sharron and Debbie, nana to Jessica, Breesha, Hannah, John, Emma, Ryan and Villisha and great nana to Bentley. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Douglas Crematorium on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donation in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to either The Alzheimers Disease Society (IOM Branch), Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Douglas or Crossroads Care, Units B5 & B6, Eden Business Park, Cooil Road, Braddan. All enquiries please Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897. Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 27, 2019
