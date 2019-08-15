Home

Molly Hughes Obituary
HUGHES. Michael, Janet, Karen and their families would like to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone for their messages of sympathy, together with all the cards and the moving sentiments that brought so much comfort following the loss of Molly. To everyone who attended the funeral and filled the church to capacity, it was wonderful to know how loved she was and how much she will be missed. Grateful thanks must go to Rev Chris Lowdon for the very moving service which truly captured Molly's life. Thanks also go to the Royal British Legion for their attendance and to Claire, Anne and Shirley for the delicious buffet. Special thanks to Julie and the staff at Corkhill & Callow for their help and guidance during this sensitive time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
