Mona (Dawson) Caley

Mona (Dawson) Caley Obituary
CALEY. On Saturday 11th January 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital Mona Nee Dawson in her 97th year, beloved wife of the late Bert (family baker of Onchan Village), much loved mother of Norman, Eve, Ian, Julie and Val and a dearly loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service will take place at St Peters Church, Onchan at 11.00am on Thursday 23rd January 2020 followed by private interment in the Churchyard. Flowers may be sent or if you prefer, please send a donation to a charity of your own choice. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 16, 2020
