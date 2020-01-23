|
|
CORKISH. Mona Eleanore (nee Cottier), peacefully on Monday 20th January 2020 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert, loving mum of Margaret and the late Diana, mother in law of Eddie, Nanny of Julie, John, Christopher and Caroline, Great Nanny of Ciara, Daniel, Jack, Onnee, Kitty, Dylan and Oskar. A Service to celebrate the life of Mona will be held at 10.00am on Thursday 30th January 2020 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made if so desired to Manx Blind Welfare, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, IM3 3AP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel - 673109 or 622897 Email - [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 23, 2020