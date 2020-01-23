Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mona Corkish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona Eleanore (Cottier) Corkish

Add a Memory
Mona Eleanore (Cottier) Corkish Obituary
CORKISH. Mona Eleanore (nee Cottier), peacefully on Monday 20th January 2020 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert, loving mum of Margaret and the late Diana, mother in law of Eddie, Nanny of Julie, John, Christopher and Caroline, Great Nanny of Ciara, Daniel, Jack, Onnee, Kitty, Dylan and Oskar. A Service to celebrate the life of Mona will be held at 10.00am on Thursday 30th January 2020 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made if so desired to Manx Blind Welfare, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, IM3 3AP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel - 673109 or 622897 Email - [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -