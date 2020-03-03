|
FAYLE. On Saturday 29th February peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Mona, in her 100th year, beloved wife of the late Robin, dearly loved Mum of John, Calvert, Vivienne and Elaine, devoted Grandma of Jane, Lynne, Richard and Louise, and proud Great Grandma of Darcey, Ellie, Cameron, Jamie, Evelyn and Robyn. The funeral service and cremation will take place on Wednesday 11th March at 1.15pm at the Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Springfield Grange Residents Comfort Fund. A special mention and thank you to the Staff of Springfield Grange Nursing home who looked after Mona for the last 10 years of her life. All enquiries to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel 673109 or 622897. Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 3, 2020