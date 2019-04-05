|
ROBERTS. On Tuesday 12th March 2019. Peacefully at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Mona aged 97 of Marashen Crescent, Port Erin formerly of Colby. Beloved wife of the late John, dear mother of the late Brian and mother-in-law of the late Kay. Dearest Grandmother of Paula and Great Grandmother of Alyssa and Jake. The funeral service will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 11:30am on Friday 22nd March. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to the Manx Blind Welfare, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan. IM3 3AP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019