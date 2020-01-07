|
Savage. (nee Shimmin). On Thursday the 2nd of January 2020 peacefully at her home. Mona aged 88 years of Edmund Chadwick Grove, Douglas. Dearly beloved wife of the late Allen, dearest mother of Mark, mother in law of Donna. Loved nana of Tom, Ellan, Lucy and Olivia, sister of Handley. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 9th of January at 11.30am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group Care of Mrs Anne Dowds, 4 Victoria Avenue, Onchan, Isle of Man, IM3 1BD. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020