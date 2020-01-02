Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Callow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Jean Callow

Add a Memory
Monica Jean Callow Obituary
CALLOW. Monica Joan (nee Quirk), aged 84 of Ramsey, passed away peacefully on Monday 23rd December. Beloved wife of the late Sidney, Mother of Shirley, Barbara & Mandy, loving grandmother and great grandmother. The funeral service will take place at 12pm on Friday 10th January at The Independent Methodist Church, Ramsey followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to a charity of your choice. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -