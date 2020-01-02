|
CALLOW. Monica Joan (nee Quirk), aged 84 of Ramsey, passed away peacefully on Monday 23rd December. Beloved wife of the late Sidney, Mother of Shirley, Barbara & Mandy, loving grandmother and great grandmother. The funeral service will take place at 12pm on Friday 10th January at The Independent Methodist Church, Ramsey followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to a charity of your choice. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 2, 2020