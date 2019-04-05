Home

Monica Mary Matthews

MATTHEWS. On Sunday 10th March 2019. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Monica Mary, aged 93 years of Millhope Close, Castletown. Beloved wife of the late Don, dear mother of Philip, Paul and Peter and a much loved mother-in-law and grandmother. Rest in Peace. Requiem Mass will be held at 12:30pm on Wednesday 20th March at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Bowling Green Road, Castletown followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, 29 / 31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone: Castletown 824134 or Port Erin 833602 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019
