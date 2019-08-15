|
TODD. On Friday 26th April 2019, peacefully at Marathon Court Nursing Home, Morris Joseph aged 78 years formerly of Clarke Street in Douglas. Much loved dad of Mary and Martyn, father in law of Princey, grandad of Ellie, Lenny, Meya, Little Mary, Maddie and Darren, brother of Melvin and the late Lionel, dear friend to Mike and Tommy. The funeral service took place on Friday 3rd May at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Donations in memory of Morris if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019