Radcliffe. On Thursday the 28th of March 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Muriel Ann aged 75 years of Cronk Drine, Union Mills, Braddan. Dearly beloved wife of Arthur. Will be sadly missed by all her friends and neighbours. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 4th of April at 11.30am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Noble's Hospital Equipment Trust, Charity no 947, Noble's Hospital Charitable Trusts, Management Dept, The Strang, IM4 4RJ. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019