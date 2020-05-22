|
|
Cain. Muriel, on Sunday 17th May 2020 peacefully at Noble's Hospital, aged 85 years, of Maughold, Alexander Drive, Douglas. Much loved wife of the late Jim, mother of Pat and Nicky and grandmother of Chris and Katie. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A Private Cremation will be held. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired may be sent to King Williams College, C/o Eric Faragher Ltd . All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 22, 2020