CUBBON (née Gell). On Monday 18th March 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital surrounded by her family, Muriel aged 93 years of Anfield Manor formerly of Clypse Road in Douglas. Dearest mum of Anne, Margaret and the late Geoff, much loved mother in law to Alan and Sean, loving gran to Paul, Mark, John, Claire, Siobhan, Thomas and to her many great grandchildren, dear sister to Marjorie. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 12.30pm on Monday 25th March at The Cooil Methodist Chapel, Cooil Road, Douglas followed by private interment at Douglas Borough Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to either The Friends of Chernobyl's Children (Isle of Man), c/o N.Rivers, 16, Birch Hill Grove, Onchan, IM3 4EL or Save the Children, 1, St Johns Lane, London, EC1M 4AR. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary