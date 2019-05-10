Resources More Obituaries for Muriel Cubbon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Muriel Cubbon

CUBBON, MURIEL. Anne & Margaret would like to thank friends and relations for the many cards and flowers received on the passing of their dearest Mum. Also to staff on Ward 8, especially Jill & Michaela, and to Karen & Theresa at Anfield Manor. Thanks to Dr Kate Tebay and staff at Snaefell Surgery for their care & support. Thanking also those who attended the funeral, and to Norma Cowell for the lovely service at the Cooil Methodist Chapel. Our sincere thanks to Christine Bregazzi for singing one of Mum's favourite hymns, to Margaret Newton for her organ playing, and to the ladies at the Church Hall for refreshments.We are so grateful to Gladys, Mum's lifelong friend, for her many welcome visits over the years. For those who donated to the chosen charities, our sincere thanks. In addition, Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful floral arrangements. Last but not least, to Steven & Maria at Kingswood Funeral Home for their invaluable help & support throughout. Published in Isle of Man Today on May 10, 2019