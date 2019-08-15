|
|
HYDE. On Friday 21st June 2019, peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas, Muriel Nee Hall of The Park, Onchan, beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother of Russell and a dear sister of Eileen, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 1.15pm on Tuesday 2nd July 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Alzheimers Disease Society, Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Douglas, IM1 2EZ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897. Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019