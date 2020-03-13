|
SMITH. Muriel Maynus aged 88 years. On Monday 2nd March 2020, suddenly at her home, Magnus Court, Ramsey; formerly of Ballabrooie Way in Douglas. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, mother of Ann and the late Brian, mother in law to Tim and Audrey, grandmother to Kevin, Christopher and Greer. A service of thanksgiving will take place at 2.30pm on Monday 23rd March at St Olave's Church, Bowring Road, Ramsey following a private interment at Douglas Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Motor Neurone Disease Association (Isle of Man) c/o The Secretary, Alpines, Curragh Road, St Johns, IM4 3LN. All enquiries to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 13, 2020