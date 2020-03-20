Home

More Obituaries for Muriel Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Maynus Smith

Muriel Maynus Smith Obituary
Smith. Muriel Maynus. Given the rapidly changing advice regarding precautions being taken to limit the spread of corona virus, the family of Muriel Smith of Magnus Court, Ramsey, who died earlier this month have made the decision to postpone the Thanksgiving Service planned for the 23rd March, until later in the year. This will allow family members in the UK a chance to join others at the service. We would rather people were able to join together to share their memories of Muriel safely.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 20, 2020
