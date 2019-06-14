|
QUAYLE. (née Callister). On Monday 10th June 2019, peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Myra Isabel aged 86 years formerly of King Edward Road, Onchan. Wife of the late Donald Edwin Quayle, dearly loved mother of Caroline and Melanie. A memorial service will take place at 12 noon on Friday 21st June at The Kingdom Hall, Belmont Hill, Douglas, everyone welcome. Private cremation at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, IM3 3AP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 14, 2019