Davies. (Nee Edge). On Wednesday the 24th of July 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Nancy Catherine aged 72 years of James Road, Castletown. Dearest wife of the late Alan, dear mother of Tracy and Jason. Loved nana of Jackie, dear sister of Michael and aunt of Leanne. Daughter of the late Jackie and Norma Edge. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday the 2nd of August at 11.30am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, 4 Victoria Avenue, Onchan, IM3 1DD. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 30, 2019