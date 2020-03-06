|
WATTERSON. On Sunday 23rd February 2020. Peacefully at Gansey Unit, Southlands, Port Erin. Nancy Lilian aged 97 years formerly of School Hill, Castletown. Beloved wife of the late Tommy and dearly loved mother of Brian and Kevin. Loved mother-in-law of Helen and Danielle and a much loved grandma of Craig, Glenn, Anna and Olivia. Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 11th March at Castletown Methodist Church followed by interment at Malew Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations, if so desired, may be sent to Dementia Care & Support Gansey, Gansey Unit, Southlands Resource Centre, Church Road, Port St.Mary. IM9 5NL. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 or Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 www.cringleandco.com. The family wish to express their sincere thanks to the Gansey Unit staff for all their loving care and assistance.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 6, 2020