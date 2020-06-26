|
|
BERRY. Nancy (Nance) Marion. Nancy passed away peacefully aged 93 on Saturday 20th June at Marathon Court Nursing home, Douglas. She was born on 6th October 1926 in Liverpool to Joseph and Harriet Ward. Nancy lived and worked for many years in Wigan Lancashire and moved to Andreas soon after retiring. Nancy had the kindest and most generous heart and always gave her time to help her family and friends. She loved her pets and had many dogs and cats over the years and even a parrot. She will be sadly missed by her brother Charles, niece Kathryn, nephew Michael, great niece Zoe and all her friends. With special thanks to the staff at Marathon Court who looked after her so well. Interment to be held at Andreas Church Yard on Wednesday 1st July at 11am. No flowers please. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 26, 2020