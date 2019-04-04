Home

Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
14:30
Altrincham Crematorium
RILEY, NANCY ROSE. On 21st March 2019 peacefully in hospital aged 88 years. Formerly of Culcheth, Thurso and Isle of Man, the dearly loved Wife of the late Peter, much loved Mum and Grandma. Nancy will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Altrincham Crematorium on Monday 15th April at 2.30pm. Family flowers please, donations if desired can be made in memory of Nancy for 'Erin Arts Centre'. All enquiries to Arthur Gresty Funeral Homes, 305 Manchester Road, Altrincham, WA14 5PH. Tel 0161 973 1515
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 4, 2019
