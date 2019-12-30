|
Mylrea. Suddenly on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at his home. Nathan William aged 25 years of Church Lane, Peel. Loving son of James and Marg, much loved fiancé to Tash, treasured brother to Jack, Amber and Summah. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Saturday 4th January at 10.30am in St German's Cathedral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent Reach IOM www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/reach-iom. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Telephone 01624 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 30, 2019