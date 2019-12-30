Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Mylrea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan William Mylrea

Add a Memory
Nathan William Mylrea Obituary
Mylrea. Suddenly on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at his home. Nathan William aged 25 years of Church Lane, Peel. Loving son of James and Marg, much loved fiancé to Tash, treasured brother to Jack, Amber and Summah. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Saturday 4th January at 10.30am in St German's Cathedral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent Reach IOM www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/reach-iom. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Telephone 01624 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -