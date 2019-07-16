|
Hunt. On Thursday the 11th July 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital Neil Carlyle Kelly aged 83 years of Spring Valley, Douglas. Dearly beloved husband of Greeba. Dear father of Lee and father-in-law of Silvia. Devoted grandad of Liam. Brother of Stanley and Gail and the late Lindsey and Maxine. Treasured uncle to his many nephews and nieces. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 18th July at 10am followed by cremation. No flowers please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society IOM Branch, Suite 7, 3rd Floor, Well Road House, Market Street, Douglas, IM1 2PQ. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd. Tel 673328
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 16, 2019