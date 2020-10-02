Home

Kelly. Peacefully on Friday 25th September 2020, at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel. Neil aged 83 years formerly of Willaston, Douglas. Beloved husband of the late Grace, loving dad to Martin and Alison and father in law to Anna- Lena, treasured grandad (Ga) to Eleanor and Caitlin, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. A private funeral will take place, but all friends are welcome to join the family for refreshments and sharing memories in the Whitehouse in Peel, on Friday 9th October 2020 at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to The Rob Vine Fund, The Hoggery, Nobles Park, Douglas, IM2 4BD. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 2, 2020
