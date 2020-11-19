Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Luck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Luck

Add a Memory
Neil Luck Obituary
LUCK. Captain Neil, peacefully passed away on Monday 16 November 2020 at Grest Residential Home. Beloved husband of Maureen, loving Father of Adrienne, Fiona and David, adored and admired grandfather, Pompa and Great-grandfather. A much loved father-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral will take place at Douglas Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at 2pm. Family flowers only any donations in-lieu of flowers to Grest Residential Home or Hospice at Home. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -