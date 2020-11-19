|
LUCK. Captain Neil, peacefully passed away on Monday 16 November 2020 at Grest Residential Home. Beloved husband of Maureen, loving Father of Adrienne, Fiona and David, adored and admired grandfather, Pompa and Great-grandfather. A much loved father-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral will take place at Douglas Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at 2pm. Family flowers only any donations in-lieu of flowers to Grest Residential Home or Hospice at Home. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 19, 2020