TAYLOR. on Wednesday 21st October 2020. Peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, after a very long illness. Neville aged 76 years of Castletown. Beloved husband of the late Pauline, dearly loved father of Beverley, loving father-in-law of John, much loved grandad of Rebecca and Jessica and a loving brother of Moira. Sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday 2nd November at Malew Parish Church followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to RNLI Port St. Mary Branch C/o Mr K Leigh, Willow Cottage, Shore Road, Port St. Mary. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 /31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone 824134 or Port Erin 833602. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 27, 2020