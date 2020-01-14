|
BROWN. On Saturday 11th January 2020, peacefully in Hospice with his loving family by his side following a long illness fought with great courage and dignity, Nicholas Alexander (Nick) aged 72 years of Highfield Crescent in Onchan. Devoted Husband to May for 48 years, much loved Father of Suzanne and Peter, proud Father in Law of John and Jenny, cherished Grandad of Niamh, Harry and Leo, Step Grandad of Andrew, Jamie, and the late Phoebe. Nick will be sadly missed by all his family and his many friends. A service to celebrate Nick's life will take place at 2pm on Tuesday 21st January at Christ Church in Laxey followed by private interment at Lonan churchyard. Nick's request was for anyone attending to please wear a splash of colour. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 14, 2020