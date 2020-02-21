|
|
|
BROWN. May, Suzanne, Peter and families would like to thank all who attended Nicks funeral on 21st January 2020 and offered support at this difficult time. To Steven Corkish, Kingswood Funeral Home, Rev Jo Dudley for a lovely service, Jean James for playing the organ, Mannin Media for the order of service, Stewart Watterson, John Robinson and Peter for their readings and Eulogy, Alexander Nurseries for the flowers, Hospice and District Nurses who ensured Nick's dignity and humour was maintained, the Salmon Centre, for providing the perfect setting to celebrate many happy memories of Nick. Finally, thanks to everyone for their donations to Hospice IOM.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 21, 2020