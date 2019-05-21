Home

MAZZILLI. On Friday 17th May 2019 peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Nicky formerly of Nursery Avenue, Onchan. Beloved husband of the late Wendy, much loved dad to Anna, Mandy, Jayne, Paul and Adam and a dearly loved Nonno. A Private Funeral will be held. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 21, 2019
