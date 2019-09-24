|
PARK. Nigel aged 71 years of Glen Mona, on Sunday 8th September 2019, as the result of a tragic accident. Cherished husband of the late Vera, much loved father of Amanda, Melanie and Nicki, brother of Barry, Vanessa and the late Raymond, also friend of many. Nigel will be sorely missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Requiem Mass will take place at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Ramsey at 12 noon on Thursday 26th September 2019, followed by private cremation. Family flower only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be made to St Johns Ambulance, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM2 6BG. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 24, 2019